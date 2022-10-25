FSG to have conversation with Klopp confirming search for successor, suggests Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood has backed FSG to hold a frank conversation with Jurgen Klopp in the summer to discuss taking a new direction and potentially beginning the search for a successor.

The German manager has come under fire of late for Liverpool’s topsy-turvy form this term with the Reds currently finding themselves outside the top four places.

“I’m not sure Jurgen picks them up from where they are now and makes them challengers again, I really don’t,” the ex-Tottenham head coach told The Kelly and Wrighty Podcast (via the Express).

“History says he doesn’t do that. He’s very good and drives and takes the teams to where he thinks he can get the most out of them.

“I don’t think they’ll get rid of him, but there will be a conversation where both parties agree that Jurgen has taken them as far as he can and they go for a new challenge.

“That’s just my hunch when I look at him. I’m not suggesting they’ll sack him.”

The Anfield-based outfit had appeared to have turned a corner with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham, though a defeat by the same scoreline to Nottingham Forest killed any momentum gathered.

We want to make expressly clear here at the Empire of the Kop that the idea there needs to be any serious talks about Klopp’s future – only a few months after the 55-year-old nearly guided us to a historic quadruple haul of silverware – is barmy beyond belief.

There are serious issues that have to be corrected within this squad, most arguably relating to a failure to sign a quality midfielder in the summer and address the growing lack of quality in that department.

Not to say there weren’t genuine attempts to resolve that issue in the summer window just gone as reported attempts for Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham were made.

Failed moves for all three, assuming Artur Petrosyan’s report is accurate, means that our recruitment team will have a great deal of work to do in 2023 but we’ve every faith in Julian Ward and Co. correcting matters when the time comes.

