(Video) Klopp on Curtis Jones’ ‘strange’ performance against Forest

Jurgen Klopp was forced to make a late change to the squad ahead of the game with Nottingham Forest and he discussed the decision to play Curtis Jones in place of Thiago Alcantara, in the 1-0 loss at the City Ground.

Speaking with the media in Amsterdam, the 55-year-old said: “The situation before Nottingham Forest was really strange that you have to play a player who didn’t play for a long time in Curtis Jones – and he did really well in a position he never played because in the night something happened [to Thiago]. That is difficult”.

It’s clear that the German didn’t want to play the Scouser in the middle of his team because it was a huge ask for him to adapt and do so without any real match fitness yet.

The trust that our boss has in his players meant that the 21-year-old was given a chance to shine but the injuries we have within the squad certainly didn’t help anyone in that game.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Jones (from 31:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

