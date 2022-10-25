(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s two-word Thiago update ahead of Ajax match

Liverpool are ready to face Ajax in the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp was asked to give an update on the fitness of his squad, including Thiago Alcantara.

As the question about injuries was posed to the German, he interrupted when the name of our No.6 was mentioned and provided a simple yet damning response of “Still out”.

It’s certainly not good news that the Spanish international still seems to be feeling the negative effects of the ear infection that saw him miss the trip to Nottingham.

Now the Reds will perform in Amsterdam without our midfield maestro, in the hope of securing the single point that we need in order to secure passage to the knockout stage.

