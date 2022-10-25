Father of Napoli wonderkid who wanted to play for Klopp breaks silence on PL links

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s potential suitors may have to wait a while longer to snap up the highly-rated Georgian after his father’s latest update.

Badri Kvaratskhelia told Imedi TV (as relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano) that the 21-year-old was ‘not focused on Premier League links’ amid a superb season for Napoli in which he has registered 15 goal contributions in as many games (in all competitions).

Kvaratskhelia's father Badri: "He's not focused on Premier League links or new contract, at all – and no one told us of new deal negotiations", tells Imedi Tv. 🇬🇪 #transfers There's nothing between Napoli and Man City as of today, despite rumours. He's 100% focused on Napoli. pic.twitter.com/5HmppNSJVS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2022

The Reds may still hold something of an advantage in any potential transfer battle that takes place down the line, however, should the attacker still hope to work under Jurgen Klopp one day.

“I can not confirm anything at this stage, but negotiations are underway with a number of teams – everything is entering a crucial phase,” the left-winger was previously quoted as saying by Sportslens. “There were negotiations with Leeds – they may continue. The most interesting thing will be working with Jürgen Klopp.”

We’re already in possession of an electric left-sided wide man in Luis Diaz who remains sadly sidelined until 2023.

In certainly wouldn’t do us any harm to have extra depth in that position, though we’d imagine our German tactician is satisfied with the option of Fabio Carvalho with the Portuguese star capable of playing in the midfield and front-three.

Kvaratskhelia’s stunning outing against us in Naples may prove hard to forget for our recruitment team, of course, (it certainly remains trapped in the recessed of every Liverpool fan’s bank of repressed memories) when the time comes to invest in our forward line once again.

