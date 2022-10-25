Liverpool centre-half now signs contract extension

Liverpool have handed out a new and improved contract extension to young centre-half Lee Jonas.

This comes courtesy of liverpoolfc.com with the club acknowledging the teenager’s contributions for Barry Lewtas’ U21s side.

The Merseysiders currently employ a host of exciting up-and-coming talent in their youth ranks with a close eye being kept on Ben Doak of late following his switch away from the Scottish top-flight.

Whilst there’s no questioning the decision-making of our recruitment team when it comes to readymade transfers for the senior team, it’s important we also take notice of the quality being developed in the Academy and beyond.

Hopefully, Jonas will be the latest in a long line of talents to make the step up to our senior team and continue to the tradition of Scousers being involved with Liverpool Football Club.

In other news, we’re set to next take on Ajax in Amsterdam following the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

A draw in the Netherlands will be enough to guarantee qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

