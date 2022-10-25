Liverpool handed three favourable festive fixture changes

The festive calendar in the Premier League always provides fun for neutrals, hell for managers and upset within families but Liverpool supporters will be happy to see how this year’s fixtures will play out.

The club website confirmed that the following changes had been made for television purposes:

‘Aston Villa v Liverpool: Monday December 26 (5.30pm, Amazon Prime Video).

Liverpool v Leicester City: Friday December 30 (8pm, Sky Sports).

Brentford v Liverpool: Monday January 2 (5.30pm, Sky Sports).’

There is no such thing as an easy game within this division and it’s not necessarily the opposition that we are facing that is positive, although there’s no denying that there could be much harder games to be faced.

Our Boxing Day fixture means that we are amongst the first to play after the World Cup ends but even having the evening kick-off will give Jurgen Klopp a few more precious hours to prepare his team for the clash Unai Emery’s side.

Next provides a favourable home game, one of only two matches that will not be played on New Year’s Eve and that will be a huge bonus to fans at the match, watching around the world and the players and their families too.

For the start of 2023 we also manage to avoid a New Year’s Day fixture too and the hangovers that will be experienced by many on that day can be spent away from the Reds.

This isn’t to say that we have a guaranteed nine points in the bag and the two away games will be difficult but we certainly can’t complain with the cards we’ve been dealt.

Let’s hope for a few sets of post-Qatar fresh legs by then too, as we ready ourselves for a second-half of the season attack on silverware and success.

