Fabinho dropped as Klopp makes four changes v Ajax – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool find themselves once again looking to the Champions League to bounce back from a poor defeat in the English top-flight.

The Merseysiders come up against Ajax in the group stages with a visit to Amsterdam presenting the tantalising opportunity of qualifying for the knockout rounds – provided at least a draw is acquired.

The likely return of Thiago Alcantara (sidelined with an ear infection) and Darwin Nunez to the first-XI (not risked with a minor muscle injury) will be huge boosts in achieving that aim.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Jurgen Klopp is more than likely to opt for a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez once again.

Our No.6 and Jordan Henderson seem set for a return to the middle of the park with Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho the men on the wings.

Up top, we’re backing our Uruguayan international to slot right back into a two-man attack also including Bobby Firmino.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Firmino

