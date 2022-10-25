‘Very composed’ Liverpool youngster a step closer to senior debut after opportunity taken

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay could be set for his first-team debut in the near future with the League Cup fast approaching.

The former Aberdeen starlet has already built up some minutes with the U21s following an unfortunate injury picked up before his medical at Anfield and Barry Lewtas (who previously described the 19-year-old as ‘very composed’ (Echo)) remains assured that his future lies with the senior side.

“He’s a lovely lad and I’m not just saying that. A really nice boy,” the youth coach told the Echo.

“He came away with us to Accrington, which was nice for him to get to know some of the team. He has settled in really well.

“But he is with the first team, really. He trains with them. He is fit now but this was an opportunity to build up his minutes as he has not played for a while.

“We have shown in the last couple of seasons — like when Harvey Elliott played a couple of games for us (last season) — that this group is a good opportunity to give players minutes, keep them fresh and ticking over. Today Calvin got up to 45 minutes. We will see what the next step is for him.”

The Merseysiders are set to face off against Derby County on October 9th, an opportunity that will likely see the Scot gain some valuable minutes Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI.

James Milner has supplied some superb cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold when it has been required, though there’s no escaping the fact that we shouldn’t be demanding as much from the 36-year-old as we have in recent weeks.

Impressing against the Rams next month will be critical for Ramsay establishing himself as the clear alternative to our No.66 going forward.

We’ve high expectations for the teenager in light of how well-rated he comes from the Scottish top-flight and hopefully there’ll be no further road bumps along the way to his return to full match fitness.

