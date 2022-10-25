CBS Sports journalist drops Michael Edwards claim amid reported Manchester United move

Football Insider’s asserting Manchester United’s confidence in luring former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to Old Trafford, will have inspired disbelief amongst the Reds’ fanbase.

Ben Jacobs, of CBS Sports, clarified the matter, following the report (relayed on Caught Offside), on Twitter, noting that the Englishman is actually ‘not close to joining’.

Manchester United do like Michael Edwards, but he is not close to joining. Edwards has made no decision on his next role and is keeping all options open. Nothing is imminent (even with a view to next summer). — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 25, 2022

It’s a more comfortable reality to contend with for supporters, though it does leave the question open as to where the free agent will end up.

Chelsea are, according to the aforementioned report, also considered contenders to grab Edwards’ signature.

There’s no question that the elusive ex-Liverpool chief would walk into most (if not all) vacancies, where they exist, across the globe, though we’d hope that he’d consider a switch to an outfit that isn’t an immediate rival.

Only time will tell whether decision-makers in London or Manchester can come up with the right pitch to persuade the former Reading employee to forego his old ties to Merseyside and help transform the transfer fortunes of his new club.

He’ll be a stunning asset wherever he goes.

