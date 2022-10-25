Three Premier League clubs ‘maintaining a watching brief’ on Naby Keita

Naby Keita has been an enigma for quite a while now and there is still no real sign of whether this will be his final season with Liverpool but there is a list of suitors ready to strike if he leaves on a free.

As reported by Graeme Bailey from 90min.com: ‘A host of clubs are keeping a close eye on Naby Keita’s situation at Liverpool.

‘The possibility of landing him on a free transfer next year is appealing. Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs amongst a raft of clubs maintaining a watching brief’.

READ MORE: Wrexham to discipline ex-Liverpool youth player for x-rated boots mocking Tories

Our No.8 hasn’t started a match since the final Premier League game of last season, as injuries continue to ravage his Anfield career.

There’s no doubting the midfielder has great talent but the inconsistency in which he appears on the pitch and can play to his maximum capacity, has led to many of our fans being willing to see him leave.

To see the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs sniffing around leaves us in a position where we could end up with egg on our face, if the Guinean shines for a rival side.

If we are willing to allow the player to leave for free in the summer, then it may be worth seeing if we can cash in this January instead.

For now though, these rumours will continue to keep circling.

You can view the update on Keita via @GraemeBailey on Twitter:

A host of clubs are keeping a close eye on Naby Keita's situation at Liverpool. The possibility of landing him on a free transfer next year is appealing. Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs amongst a raft of clubs maintaining a watching brief.@90min_Footballhttps://t.co/K4fQMEN4Gz — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) October 24, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!