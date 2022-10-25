(Video) Professional climber sneaks into Anfield and scales Kenny Dalglish stand

Anfield is known for being host of thousands of supporters, full of noise and dramatic games but one climber has managed to find their way inside the stadium and on top of one of our stands.

Kain Hogg, a self confessed ‘Adrenaline junkie & professional climber’, has posted a video to his YouTube channel that shows him ‘sending’ our home ground.

He and his friend appear to gain access thanks to the building work that is currently being completed on the Anfield Road End and they climb the newly built stairs to reach the heights of the top of first the new stand and then the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand.

It’s certainly an interesting video but one that also calls into question the security and safety of the site as a whole, not recommended for those who don’t like heights!

You can watch the video of the Anfield break-in via Kain Hogg on YouTube:

