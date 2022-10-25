Liverpool should sign next Van Dijk; Fabrizio Romano says he will be worth £69.6-£78.3m in future – opinion

The prospect of Liverpool splashing out another £69.6-£78.3m on a centre-half next summer – if the Reds manage to acquire Jude Bellingham in the same window – seems a little unlikely.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed this is the range within Benfica will work within (courtesy of Caught Offside) when it comes to setting an asking price for Anfield-linked Antonio Silva, the man with Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk as his role models (as reported by Goal).

The Portuguese teenager, tipped to potentially play a role at the upcoming World Cup, is far from being the finished product yet, though the Merseysiders could perhaps do with moving quickly for a rising star in the sport before he becomes inaccessible.

How on earth will Liverpool have the money to satisfy both Borussia Dortmund and Benfica (not to mention other outfits in our bid to reinforce the midfield department), we hear you cry.

It’s unlikely, without some superb work in the window from Julian Ward and his recruitment team (even despite the lack of a big midfield purchase this summer), that we’ll see room left to work on anything beyond the middle of the park.

That being said, should we fail to expand our options in the midfield beyond one quality player in that position, it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world to consider the long-term future of the backline with Joel Matip’s contract being set to expire in 2024.

It’s not a priority, though it would be a show of great intent to add yet another star defender to the ranks – especially if we genuinely feel that Silva is capable of reaching the phenomenal levels of our Dutch No.4.

We really can’t emphasise enough that the midfield should and needs to remain the priority for 2023 but it doesn’t hurt to be keeping track of other potential world-class operators across the park.

