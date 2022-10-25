Two key Liverpool stars missing from training ahead of Ajax visit

Both Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara were not seen in Liverpool’s latest training session with the former set to be out of action until just before the Qatar World Cup kicks off and the latter still suffering from an ear infection.

This comes courtesy of an update from the Echo’s Theo Squires ahead of the Merseysiders’ upcoming visit to Amsterdam for a Champions League group stage clash with Ajax.

A draw or win in the Netherlands would see Jurgen Klopp’s men advance through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

It’s frustrating to see such an unfortunate ailment to be keeping out our most technical midfielder, though we’ll take comfort from the fact it shouldn’t be a long-term concern.

The availability of Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate, at the very least, is a genuine boost ahead of a decisive European fixture.

Let’s hope our latest meeting with Alfred Schreuder’s side helps inspire a longer winning run than the 7-1 dismantling of Rangers in Glasgow.

