(Video) ‘Punch was thrown’ – Footage captures Bobby Clark fight with Ajax U19s player

Bobby Clark was involved in a second-half scuffle with Ajax U19s star Oualid Agouigil after the youngster appeared to come out in defence of teammate Melkamu Frauendorf.

Only the latter two players received a booking from the official, however, according to updates from uefa.com, despite Barry Lewtas confirming that a punch had been thrown (as was relayed in a tweet by Neil Jones).

Whilst it’s good to see the 17-year-old sticking up for his fellow Liverpool star we’ve no doubt conversations will be had about controlling emotions as part of his personal development going forward.

We want our lads to stand united together but not at the cost of a potential sending-off if an incident becomes too heated.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk & LFCTV:

