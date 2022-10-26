FA decides ‘no case to answer’ in verdict on Henderson & Gabriel incident during Arsenal clash

The FA has ruled ‘there is no case to answer’ regarding an incident between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel on the pitch on October 9th.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from the Echo’s Paul Gorst following a heated moment between the pair during a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates.

The FA have confirmed they will not be taking any further action into the incident involving Jordan Henderson and Gabriel at Arsenal. “Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 26, 2022

Baseless allegations had been thrown around on Twitter and the press suggesting that the England international may have racially abused the Gunners centre-half.

The notion that our No.14, an ambassador against racism and online abuse, could have been responsible for something so inexcusable was laughable, though we can entirely understand the governing body taking such a matter as seriously as they have.

As Henderson would not doubt reinforce personally, there’s no room for any kind of hate (whatever motivates it) in football, sport and everyday life in general.

Hopefully, the relentless abuse the Englishman has received from trolls online will come to a grinding halt and we can once again focus on the work he’s doing off the pitch to change the landscape of the game and society.

