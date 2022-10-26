(Video) ‘You can’t say that’ – Ferdinand spots worrying Liverpool change

Liverpool’s frustrating inconsistency has seen them go from thrashing sides and earning big victories, like the 1-0 win over Manchester City, to inexplicably dropping points.

Rio Ferdinand pointed out that the Reds’ current struggles couldn’t be further away from the form we were enjoying last term where we expected, for the most part, to be going in and beating whatever team was put out in front of us.

We’ll be hoping for another big performance against Ajax in the Champions League tonight that will kickstart a more reliable run of results than we’ve seen of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Liverpool need to find form and consistency" "We don't know what Liverpool team is going to turn up at the moment" What has gone wrong for Liverpool so far this season?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ttHIDQQKlD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022