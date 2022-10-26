Five-man injury update as Ajax declare they ‘want to go for the win’

Liverpool are ready to face Ajax in the midst of a fitness crisis but will be buoyed by the return of several players, the home side are also experiencing a couple of injuries within their squad too.

As reported by the Liverpool club website: ‘The hosts have midfielder Kenneth Taylor and defender Devyne Rensch available for selection again, Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

‘Edson Alvarez is also fit to feature, but Ahmetcan Kaplan remains sidelined’.

The Dutch side know that they need a victory in order to stop Jurgen Klopp’s team progressing to the knockout stages and their boss, Alfred Schreuder, explained how they will approach the match.

The 49-year-old said: “In the end it’s about the points. We have to believe we can do it and show healthy courage and aggression.

“We will do everything we can to win until the end. If we have to be satisfied with a point, then that’s what we will have to do. But we want to go for the win for as long as possible.”

The recent return of Dusan Tadic to the squad will also be a positive addition for the Eredivisie team and there’s set to be an intimidating atmosphere inside the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

It’s up to the Reds to cope with the supporters and hopefully put on a convincing performance that sees us progress to the knockout rounds.

