Gary Lineker has one word to describe Mo Salah’s latest stunning UCL goal

Mo Salah has always had an eye for goal but four goals in his last two Champions League matches shows that he certainly loves turning up to the big occasion, with his latest finish attracting the attention of Gary Lineker.

Our Egyptian King bagged himself a delicate finish following a brilliant ball from Jordan Henderson and the Match of the Day host Tweeted: ‘Delightful finish from @MoSalah gives @LFC the lead’.

It’s hard to argue against the description either and our No.11 now sits just one goal behind Steven Gerrard’s club-high number of goals in the premier European competition.

Everyone who knows the 30-year-old will know that he will have his sights firmly set on breaking that record and he’ll want to do so against Napoli at Anfield in early November.

However, the victory against Ajax means that Jurgen Klopp will be handed the chance to rest some of his key men as we have already booked our place in the knockout rounds for this season.

Try breaking that news to our ace marksman though, as we all know how much he wants to play every game and with no World Cup to worry about – he’ll be itching for every minute he can get.

