(Video) Davy Klaassen tickles Van Dijk in hilarious distraction attempt before Ajax free-kick

We’ve seen some unique ways of distracting opposition players during set-pieces, though Davy Klaassen’s latest attempt has to get credit for originality.

The 29-year-old midfielder was spotted tickling his international teammate and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as his side prepared to take a free-kick.

The Merseysiders finished the encounter 3-0 winners to secure passage through to the knockout stages with a game against Napoli at L4 in hand.

