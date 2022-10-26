(Video) Davy Klaassen tickles Van Dijk in hilarious distraction attempt before Ajax free-kick

We’ve seen some unique ways of distracting opposition players during set-pieces, though Davy Klaassen’s latest attempt has to get credit for originality.

The 29-year-old midfielder was spotted tickling his international teammate and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as his side prepared to take a free-kick.

The Merseysiders finished the encounter 3-0 winners to secure passage through to the knockout stages with a game against Napoli at L4 in hand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldBuzz:

Klaassen giving VVD a little tickle 😂 pic.twitter.com/RNGIzQ9yGK — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) October 26, 2022