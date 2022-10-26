(Video) Klopp drops Konate and Nunez minutes hint ahead of Ajax

Liverpool are readying themselves to face Ajax and are happily welcoming back several players from injury with Jurgen Klopp hinting at the involvement of two returning stars.

Speaking with the media in Amsterdam, the 55-year-old said: “[Konate] is here. Ready to play minutes, I would say. He could play the first minutes but that would not make too much sense, so minutes yes. That’s it. Nothing new yet.”

“[Nunez] trained normal yesterday and today. So yes, in this moment, he is available.”

To have more cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be vital and it seems as though Ibou Konate will be brought off the bench to try and help us secure passage to the knockout rounds.

The energy of Darwin Nunez should also be hugely beneficial too, with the resting of his hamstring hopefully protecting his fitness in the final fixtures before the World Cup.

You can view the update on Konate and Nunez by Klopp (from 23:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

