(Video) Klopp on why ‘it makes sense to be optimistic’ against Ajax

Despite a setback against Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp has discussed why he is remaining positive ahead of facing Ajax and in the coming weeks before the World Cup.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Do I expect us to play better consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes. Very good performances on a level don’t fall off trees. We are working on it, trying to turn each screw. We know it’s a difficult situation. I think it makes sense to be optimistic. That’s what I am.”

It’s inspirational stuff from the boss as he admits the current struggles we are facing but also welcomes the battle that will face his team.

If the German can do this with a smile on his face and the determination of thought that everything will end well, then why shouldn’t we be optimistic too.

You can watch Klopp’s optimistic thoughts (from 22:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

