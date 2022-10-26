Gary Lineker makes Harvey Elliott point after second Champions League goal for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has had a Champions League campaign to remember so far, registering his second goal in the competition in the 3-0 victory over Ajax.

The Englishman’s effort was spotted by former Leicester City attacker Gary Lineker who mistakenly tweeted that it was the youngster’s first in Europe.

A first Champions League goal for Harvey Elliott. He now has more goals in the Champions League/European Cup than….me. 😏 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 26, 2022

The Merseysiders have progressed through to the knockout stages courtesy of their latest win and can face Napoli at Anfield without any serious pressure for a result.

READ MORE: What Liverpool fans hilariously chanted at Ajax home support after going three goals up

It’s a harmless error from the Match of the Day presenter and we absolutely appreciate the sentiment of the tweet.

With so many injuries to cope with in this Liverpool squad, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see our No.19 excelling on the biggest stage in club football despite the level of responsibility on his young shoulders.

At 19 years of age, it says a great deal about what we can expect from Elliott in the long-term, and immediate, future.

Another win down, our place in Europe secured, which we’ll now hopefully follow up with a big victory against Leeds United at home this weekend.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!