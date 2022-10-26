(Video) Liverpool fans will be howling at how Atletico Madrid got eliminated from UCL

Liverpool secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

Some of our rivals in Europe were less fortunate, however, with footage from beIN Sports showing the bizarre nature of the finish to Atletico Madrid’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

The game appeared to have finished 2-2, consigning Diego Simeone’s men to an exit from the competition, though a late VAR call allowed the hosts one final shot with a penalty, which they duly fluffed alongside the rebound.

As a side that has caused us much frustration historically, it’s not a loss many a Reds fan (if any) will mourn.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports (via @PointsBetUSA):

THIS IS HOW ATLETICO MADRID JUST GOT ELIMINATED FROM THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE🤯pic.twitter.com/qdHGzLxYib — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 26, 2022