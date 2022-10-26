Liverpool fans will be relieved as stunning Manchester United swoop branded ‘fiction’

Liverpool fans would have had every right to feel a little miffed at the idea of Michael Edwards joining their domestic arch rivals Manchester United following reports of the Red Devils’ interest.

Ben Jacobs, of CBS Sports, did confirm that Erik ten Hag’s outfit was an admirer of the Reds’ former sporting director, though his claim of the Englishman being ‘not close to joining’ was corroborated on Twitter by reliable Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

Chelsea's recruitment rebuild wouldn't preclude them from hiring Michael Edwards in future (his control would stretch far beyond it). Clubs wanting to get his attention need to offer a similar proposal. He listened to Chelsea but snubbed other approacheshttps://t.co/gkeIiA4VEf — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 25, 2022

Chelsea piquing the ex-Anfield chief’s interest with a ‘CEO of Football’ role, however, should still present some concern.

Edwards’ impact at L4 speaks for itself; one only need compare the side Jurgen Klopp inherited in 2015 to the one that finished the prior campaign as FA Cup and League Cup winners.

All that and under the financial constraints at Liverpool imposed by FSG’s commitment to sustainability.

Yes, a big-money sale of Philippe Coutinho played a huge part in the acquisitions of world-beaters Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker but the former Anfield employee’s fingerprints are all over the framework of smart sales and shrewd purchases made over the years.

Hand him a bigger budget and it’s frightening to think what our old sporting director might achieve in London.

