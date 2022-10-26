(Photo) Liverpool star with leg brace takes snap in city centre with a fan

Liverpool have done well to cope without their electric left-winger Luis Diaz following the Colombian’s long-term injury.

It seems the former FC Porto man is handling the bad news quite well and was spotted taking a stroll down the city centre before stopping for a photo with a young fan.

We hope the 25-year-old knows just how well-missed he is in the first-XI, not to mention how much we’re looking forward to seeing his infectious enthusiasm back on the pitch where it belongs.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @kittycat542:

