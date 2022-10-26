Liverpool team news confirmed: No Thiago as Nunez decision made v Ajax

A disappointing 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest was not the way many a fan had anticipated Liverpool’s visit to the City Ground going after such a remarkable run of results, including a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Yet again, Jurgen Klopp’s men turn to the Champions League to restore supporters’ faith in the 2022/23 campaign.

Only a draw is required against Ajax in Amsterdam to send the Merseysiders through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, though a win would go some way to repairing the damage cause by defeat in Nottingham. At the very least as far as confidence levels are concerned.

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks behind a back four containing Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Calvin Ramsay is named on the bench for only the second time this season as the Scottish youngster continues to chart a path towards first-team minutes.

Klopp is persisting with a 4-4-2 formation and has selected Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the middle of the park.

Up top, Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez form a strike partnership with the latter a welcome return to a side that struggled to make a dent against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

You can also catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Klopp's gone with? 🙏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/W6aRURBIbo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 26, 2022

