(Video) Nunez makes it four goals in last four starts with brilliant Ajax header

In the first-half Darwin Nunez missed a huge chance but he did what all good strikers do and scored the next one, with a brilliant header to start the second-half.

It was a corner taken by Andy Robertson and the left boot of the Scot found its way towards our No.27, who was being jostled by two Dutch defenders.

The Uruguayan did what he did against West Ham, got his head on the end of a cross from the left-back and headed it down before watching it hit the back of the net.

That’s now four goals in his last four starts for the 23-year-old and he looks very settled in Jurgen Klopp’s team now.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s goal courtesy of TNT Sports (via @GolsUcl on Twitter):

