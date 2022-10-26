(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe absolute sitter Nunez missed six yards out v Ajax

Missing an absolute sitter has become an almost cliche expression but it’s fair to say it applies to Darwin Nunez’s effort late in the first-half of action in Amsterdam.

The Uruguayan hitman had a perfect chance to double the scoreline in Liverpool’s favour after Bobby Firmino unselfishly played it across the goal but the former struck the post from six yards.

It’s a bit of misfortune from a first-time effort but it’s important we’re still seeing the No.27 pop up exactly where we’d want him to be in such situations.

