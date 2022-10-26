(Video) Virgin Media pundit says Liverpool only bought ‘soft’ 23-year-old because he played well against Klopp’s men

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been accused of signing a player PURELY because they played well against the Reds for their old team.

Make no mistake, Darwin Nunez was scintillating against Jurgen Klopp’s men during his Benfica days, but Damien Delaney’s suggestion that was the sole reason behind our acquisition of the ‘soft’ Uruguayan is just plain wrong.

It may very well have cemented certain ideas they already had concerning the 23-year-old’s quality and how he’d fit into the Anfield outfit but our scouting is a bit more well-thought than snap decisions based on a game or two.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @VMSportIE:

Darwin Nunez. Brian Kerr thinks he's on the verge of being top class Damien Delaney isn't so sure…#AJALIV | #UCL — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 26, 2022