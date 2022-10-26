(Video) ‘Not sold on him’ ‘On the edge’ – Pundits disagree on Darwin Nunez after Ajax outing

Brian Kerr and Damien Delaney had a bit of a disagreement over Liverpool’s potentially record-breaking signing, Darwin Nunez, following his latest outing in the Champions League.

The former is convinced that the No.27 is very much the real deal, though his fellow pundit felt there was much in the way of development ahead for the striker despite scoring four goals in his last four starts.

Whilst we’re not going to commit to saying the Uruguayan is the finished product, the 23-year-old is definitely owed a few apologies from commentators who had ruled him out as a quality signing following a difficult start to the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Virgin Media Sport:

Darwin Nunez. Brian Kerr thinks he's on the verge of being top class Damien Delaney isn't so sure…#AJALIV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/SxHZ3dChMu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 26, 2022