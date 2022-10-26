Robertson says Nunez ‘really angry’ over what happened in 44th minute of Ajax win: ‘Don’t know if he understood a word I said’

Darwin Nunez was understandably livid at the half-time break after squandering a clearcut chance from close range.

Andy Robertson shared how his Uruguayan teammate was feeling ahead of the second-half and his encouraging words before the striker went on to double the lead in the opening stages of the second 45.

“Darwin was in at half-time really angry with himself, you know disappointed with himself for missing that chance,” the Scottish international told Des Kelly after the game (via BT Sport).

“I sat next to him in the changing room – I don’t know if he understood a word I said – but I said ‘I’ll put a cross on your head and you’ll score, no problem!

“Maybe we need to say that more often but obviously when he got the second goal, obviously a two-goal cushion is always dangerous but it’s always nice as well and then we followed it up. Fantastic goal by Harv [Elliott].”

The 23-year-old registered his fourth goal in as many starts with a superb header (from the left-back’s cross) to mark a superb run of form of late.

Inevitably, comparisons will be made to Erling Haaland and the Nordic goal machine’s frankly ludicrous contributions for his side thus far.

Such weighing up of the two is pointless as far as we’re concerned given that we’re looking at a player who clearly isn’t quite the finished article just yet (not to forget either the damaging impact of a three-game suspension following his headbutt on Joachim Andersen).

It’s great that the former Penarol hitman is holding himself up to impeccably high standards and making up for errors with notable contributions of his own where it matters.

The jury may remain out on Nunez as far as Damien Delaney is concerned but we’re increasingly convinced on our end that we’ve got the real deal in the ex-Benfica star.

