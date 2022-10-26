(Video) Robertson on the motivational conversation he had with Nunez at half-time

Darwin Nunez would have been understandably disheartened following a big miss in the first-half against Ajax but Andy Robertson explained how he and his teammates ensured to cheer up the forward.

Speaking with BT Sport, the captain of Scotland said: “Darwin was in at half-time really angry with himself for missing that chance, I sat next to him in the changing room and I don’t know if he understood a word I said but I said ‘I’ll put a cross onto your head and you’ll score, no problem’. Maybe we need to say that more often!”.

It’s great to know that the whole dressing room is not just behind the Uruguayan but behind each other and that team spirit will certainly help in the tougher moments that will follow in this campaign.

Perhaps we need more predictions from our left-back too, especially if they prove as successful as his comments to the 23-year-old in Amsterdam.

You can watch the video of Robertson on Nunez (from 1:45) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"We really came into our own in the second half" "We were very clinical" "My right leg isn't just for standing" 😆 Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott reflect on a comfortable night away from home 💭#UCL | @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/O4OFnJscdP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

