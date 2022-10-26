(Video) Mo Salah brightens dull first-half with unreal chipped finish after outside of the boot pass from Henderson

Mo Salah found the moment of quality Liverpool were in desperate need of in the first-half of action in Amsterdam with a stunning, first-time chipped finish.

It’s Jordan Henderson who should rightly receive the plaudits for the opener, however, after finding his Egyptian teammate with an outside of the boot pass.

The Merseysiders didn’t quite deserve to take first blood against Alfred Schreuder’s men but it won’t matter to Jurgen Klopp or Reds fans after a poor 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

