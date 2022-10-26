(Video) van Dijk on Liverpool needing to rediscover ‘momentum’ against Ajax

Virgil van Dijk is returning to the Netherlands in the hope of helping Liverpool restore the momentum that was found after defeating Manchester City and West Ham.

Speaking with the media in Amsterdam, the captain of Holland said: “We need everyone, all the players, fit players, we need the fans and to grind out results to get momentum”.

This is indeed a team effort and it’s great to hear that our No.4 is ready to fight in order to get the Reds back to a position that we are used to seeing them in.

A victory against Ajax books a place in the knockout rounds and should set us up for a successful final few weeks before the World Cup begins.

You can watch van Dijk on Liverpool’s momentum (from 7:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

