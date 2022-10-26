(Video) Harvey Elliott lashes home sensational third goal as LFC score twice in three minutes

Posted by
Harvey Elliott marked a superb change in quality from Liverpool in Amsterdam as the Reds emerged from the half-time break with a ruthless edge.

Mo Salah found his young teammate’s run into the Ajax box with the latter letting fly, instead of opting for the easier pass to Bobby Firmino, to confirm a three-minute quickfire double in the second-half.

It was exactly the response Jurgen Klopp will have demanded after such a lacklustre showing in the opening 45 minutes of action in the Netherlands.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

