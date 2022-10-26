What Liverpool fans hilariously chanted at Ajax home support after going three goals up

What Liverpool fans hilariously chanted at Ajax home support after going three goals up

Liverpool fans enjoyed a superb turnaround from their club after Mo Salah’s stunning curler set off a scoring spree of two fourth goals within quick succession after the half-time break.

The visiting support couldn’t help but make the most of the Merseysiders’ discovery of a ruthless edge in Amsterdam with both Flashscore editor @sjcarson and @MenInBlazers spotting the travelling Kop belting out Ajax’s anthem ‘Three Little Birds’.

The visitors will go through to the knockout stages as the scoreline currently stands having needed only a draw to progress past the group stages.

It seems a little unlikely that we’ll top our group given the remarkable goal difference Napoli have accumulated in Group A with us needing to secure a big victory against the in-form Italians at Anfield on November 1st.

Still, after such a poor start to the season, it does provide a potentially solid base from which to work from after the World Cup in Qatar.

Hopefully, we can amass a positive run of results before international commitments kick in and await the second-half of the campaign within the top four spots.

That’s asking a lot of Jurgen Klopp’s men with only three league game remaining before the break but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed regardless.

