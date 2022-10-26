What Liverpool fans hilariously chanted at Ajax home support after going three goals up

Liverpool fans enjoyed a superb turnaround from their club after Mo Salah’s stunning curler set off a scoring spree of two fourth goals within quick succession after the half-time break.

The visiting support couldn’t help but make the most of the Merseysiders’ discovery of a ruthless edge in Amsterdam with both Flashscore editor @sjcarson and @MenInBlazers spotting the travelling Kop belting out Ajax’s anthem ‘Three Little Birds’.

Liverpool fans now belting out Three Little Birds in the away end at the Johan Cruyff Arena 🇯🇲 — Ste Carson 🌱 (@sjrcarson) October 26, 2022

Liverpool's fans reveling in their team's turn around, singing Ajax's unofficial anthem "Three Little Birds" to their Dutch hosts. "Don't worry about a thing, every little thing's going to be alright" Wishful thinking? — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 26, 2022

The visitors will go through to the knockout stages as the scoreline currently stands having needed only a draw to progress past the group stages.

It seems a little unlikely that we’ll top our group given the remarkable goal difference Napoli have accumulated in Group A with us needing to secure a big victory against the in-form Italians at Anfield on November 1st.

Still, after such a poor start to the season, it does provide a potentially solid base from which to work from after the World Cup in Qatar.

Hopefully, we can amass a positive run of results before international commitments kick in and await the second-half of the campaign within the top four spots.

That’s asking a lot of Jurgen Klopp’s men with only three league game remaining before the break but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed regardless.

