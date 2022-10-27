(Images) 3D snaps of how new Anfield Road stand will look once completed will blow Liverpool fans away

Liverpool fans will be excited by new 3D images of how Anfield will look once the redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand is completed next summer.

Work is already underway to increase the capacity of our famous old stadium to over 61,000 with the project set to be completed for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Anfield Road stand, at the moment, is by far the smallest stand in the stadium but it will soon be able to house over 15,000 supporters.

The club has huge ambitions on the pitch but it’s also pleasing to see the great things happening off the pitch too.

More Reds fans will be able to cram into L4 to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side and we can’t wait to see the final product – what an exciting time to be involved with the club!

Check out the 3D images below via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

New 3D images of how Anfield will look next season. pic.twitter.com/eJ9UIUPXJy — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 27, 2022

