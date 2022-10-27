Bellingham breaks silence on transfer rumours amid Liverpool links

Jude Bellingham’s future in 2023 remains a source of great interest for the average football fan – particularly those supporting the sport’s elite outfits, Liverpool included (with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Reds’ ongoing interest).

The Englishman gave absolutely nothing away on where he might be destined to end up next summer (should he leave at all), however, confirming his ongoing commitment to Borussia Dortmund.

“In all honesty I’m not thinking about anything like that [the transfer rumours],” the teenager was quoted by the Metro after the stalemate with Manchester City in the Champions League (via Team Talk).

“You [the media] will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund and then we’ll see what happens.”

The former Birmingham City youth prospect has enjoyed a productive 2022/23 campaign thus far, amassing 10 goal contributions in 18 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: What Jordan Henderson did to fuming Darwin Nunez at half-time v Ajax

Though such comments will hardly solve any of the unease Liverpool fans are feeling after we missed out on signing a top midfield addition in the summer window just gone, it’s the kind of attitude that should further endear him to the club’s recruitment team.

We’d like to think, of course, that we won’t see a repeat of the prior major window and that other options will be weighed up just in case Bellingham decides his personal development would be better served elsewhere.

Frightening prospect as it is, it’s one supporters should steel themselves against in case a more attractive proposal makes its way into the England international’s hands.

That’s not to discount our powers of persuasion and it should be remembered, despite our dodgy start to the season, that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp remains an attractive combination.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!