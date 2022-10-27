(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s first fan chant debuts during Ajax win

It hasn’t taken long for Fabio Carvalho to get a chant after footage captured during the 3-0 win over Ajax showed supporters belting out a new tune.

It goes: “Fabio Carvalho, Fabio fantastico, ole ole, ole ole.”

Though there’s absolutely zero doubts when it comes to the Portuguese starlet’s talent, it says a great deal in terms of what the travelling Kop think about the 20-year-old’s future in the game to already have a song before the World Cup.

Let’s hope the former Fulham prospect can meet expectations at Anfield and go on to have a superb and long-lasting career with the Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap’s official YouTube channel: