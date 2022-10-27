Peter Crouch makes honest Nunez claim after missing ‘gilt-edged chance’ v Ajax

Peter Crouch has claimed that Darwin Nunez is ‘in the best place in the world’ to find confidence following a difficult start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguayan international was on the scoresheet once again for Jurgen Klopp’s men doubling the lead after Mo Salah’s superb dinked opener.

“Listen, you’re asking the right man. I went through a well-documented drought when I first went to Liverpool,” the former Reds striker told BT Sport.

“He’s in the best place in the world. If he is struggling, maybe a lack of confidence at times, the fans will always be behind him.

“There’s plenty of other fans who are so quick to turn on a striker that cost that amount of money.”

Four starts and four goals across each of the ties in question prove that the 23-year-old has adapted well to life in Merseyside, as was evidenced by his reaction to a missed golden opportunity before the half-time break.

“The best thing about tonight was he missed a gilt-edged chance, let’s be honest, and then he bounced back and scored a fantastic header,” Crouch added. “He’s obviously working hard for the team and he’ll get his rewards.”

We’ve some frustrating misses from the former Benfica hitman that he, quite frankly, should have tucked away with ease.

That being said, Crouch is on the money in pointing out Nunez’s growing resilience to setbacks – a clear contrast to his behaviour early on in the season.

Add some confidence to his game and time with Klopp’s outfit and we’ve no doubt our £64m man will further hone that ruthless edge of his and catch up in the goalscoring charts domestically and abroad.

