(Video) Emerson’s embarrassing attempt to emulate Firmino no-look pass goes horribly wrong

Antonio Conte would have had every right to be furious with Emerson Royal after the Tottenham star attempted a cheeky move late in their contest with Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old tried to emulate a no-look pass – a feat made casual by Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino – but sent the ball veering well beyond the reach of the oncoming Bryan Gil.

The fact that our No.9 has perfected the technique goes to show just how remarkable the link-up man is and probably deserving of more credit than we give him.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Emerson trying a No look pass in the 86th minute of a must win game when it’s 1-1 is fucking embarrassing pic.twitter.com/j7mvOwQ8gY — Shehryar 🇵🇰 (@NotShehryarThfc) October 26, 2022