FA decide on Jurgen Klopp punishment after Man City red card

Jurgen Klopp has escaped a touchline ban following the red card shown to the Liverpool boss during the Manchester City win.

This comes courtesy of an update from @FAspokesperson, as relayed on Twitter by Echo journalist Paul Gorst, ahead of the Reds’ upcoming Premier League encounter with Leeds United.

A £30k fine for Jurgen Klopp for his Manchester City red card. No touchline ban for the Liverpool boss at least. https://t.co/JAE3MgsCFL — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 27, 2022

It’s a welcome relief for the German tactician who had blown a gasket over the perceived lack of protection provided for Mo Salah during the Sky Blues’ Anfield visit.

The Merseysiders will feel that the decision does vindicate, at least in part, Klopp’s concerns over the quality of the officiating at L4 on the day.

It’s baffling to think that former officials like Mike Dean have come out in defence of Anthony Taylor (as reported by the Daily Star) after both managers on the day were united in their belief that the game was out of control.

At the very least, the whole affair won’t harm another attempt on our part to build momentum following a 3-0 win in Amsterdam to secure our place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

