What Jordan Henderson did to fuming Darwin Nunez at half-time v Ajax

James Pearce has relayed how Darwin Nunez’s teammates got their 23-year-old teammate back out onto the pitch in a positive mood after a poor miss at the end of the first.

The Uruguayan had been furious with himself after striking the post shortly after Mo Salah’s opener but Jordan Henderson helped keep the striker focused before finding the net early on in the second 45.

“In between those beautifully worked goals from Salah and Elliott, Darwin Nunez powered home a header from Robertson’s inviting corner,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic. “Henderson had been among those urging the Uruguay striker to stay positive in the dressing room at half-time after he had inexplicably hit the post when he looked to score from Roberto Firmino’s unselfish pass just before the break. The message got through.”

It was a far harder opportunity from which to double the lead for the visitors but serves to demonstrate the former Benfica man’s increasing resiliency when it comes to failure in the famous red shirt.

Seven goal contributions in 13 games – four of those goals coming in his last four starts – proves that perhaps some commentators and neutrals were a little hasty in branding our No.27 a summer flop.

Nunez still has some way to go before reaching the goal glut heights of Erling Haaland’s (the man with whom he was compared with prior to his Anfield switch) 25 goal contributions in 16 games.

The fact our star striker appears to have struck gold for consistency, however, is all that matters after a difficult start to life in Merseyside.

