How Bobby Firmino ‘surprised’ Darwin Nunez just before half-time whistle in Ajax win

Jurgen Klopp thought Darwin Nunez was surprised by Bobby Firmino’s generosity in the final third as the Brazilian handed a golden goalscoring opportunity to his teammate on a plate.

The moment arrived shortly after Mo Salah broke the deadlock in the first-half with the 23-year-old striker sending the ball flying into the post from only six yards out.

“After that situation [Salah’s opening goal], which probably explains Bobby Firmino in a nutshell, he passed the ball and I think Darwin Nunez was surprised as well!” the 55-year-old told BT Sport. “It was a great situation, we could have scored there. 2-0 before half-time would have been great.”

Our £64m signing more than made up for his earlier error with a headed goal in the second-half to help the visitors assume control of the clash in Amsterdam.

Our No.9 probably would have been better off going for goal given the acres of space he had to convert past Remko Pasveer.

We shouldn’t be too critical of the former Hoffenheim man, however, given how integral his selflessness has been to our style of play under Klopp.

There’s been a few times this season where we could have done with Nunez capitalising on the clearcut chances that come his way, of course, and we’re sure that our summer signing will learn from our latest Champions League encounter.

