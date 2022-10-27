‘Find it staggering’ – Journalist bemused as to why Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his actions during Manchester City clash

The Telegraph’s James Ducker has admitted his bemusement after Jurgen Klopp avoided a touchline ban for his actions towards the officials during Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City earlier this month.

The German tactician was left incensed after a foul on Mo Salah was not awarded and after confronting the linesman he was shown a red card and removed from the touchline by referee Anthony Taylor.

Many expected the 55-year-old to serve at least a one-game touchline ban for his antics but the FA have now confirmed that he will receive a fine of £30,000 instead, something which came much to the bewilderment of Ducker.

“Find it staggering that Klopp escapes a touchline ban,” The Telegraph’s Northern Football Correspondent tweeted. “What sort of message does that send? All the encouragement the dickheads at grassroots level need to continue to behave like morons on a weekend. The sooner football adopts rugby’s approach to abuse of officials the better.”

Although we understand that the behaviour of many involved in the game at all levels can be unacceptable at times, the incident that provoked such anger from Klopp was so easily avoidable.

Salah nearly had his shirt ripped from his chest by Bernardo Silva and it was extremely surprising to see neither the linesman or referee spot the foul.

Emotions can get the better of people, especially during a game of that magnitude, and Klopp later admitted that he crossed the line with his actions.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will now be on the touchline for the visit of Leeds United to Anfield on Saturday.

