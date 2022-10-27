‘I was worried’ – Jurgen Klopp weighs in on fresh injury concern

Jurgen Klopp provided a positive message to concerned fans following Jordan Henderson’s substitution from the 3-0 win over Ajax.

The German told reporters post-game, as relayed in a tweet by Paul Gorst, that the Englishman had suffered a bruise from knee to knee contact but otherwise looked in fine shape.

Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson’s withdrawal: “Is he OK? I think so, I was worried as well because it was in front of me. Knee on knee is so painful, it’s a bruise but as far as I know now nothing else.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 26, 2022

The Merseysiders’ latest Champions League victory sees them go through to the knockout stages with a game to spare against Group A leaders Napoli

Yet another midfield injury concern would be the last thing we need right now as we look to finish the first-half of the campaign on a strong note ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

We have three league games left to claw our way back into the top four spots, an improbable outcome at this stage with five points separating ourselves from Chelsea and Newcastle United in fifth and fourth respectively (the latter have played a game extra).

If our skipper can continue to deliver on the pitch as he did against Alfred Schreuder’s men, though, that task will be made a little easier.

