‘We know it’s achievable’ – Leeds United star confident of causing an upset against Liverpool

Jack Harrison has admitted that he was ‘surprised’ to see Liverpool lose to Nottingham Forest last weekend but is confident of causing another upset at Anfield on Saturday.

The former Manchester City man will be a part of the Leeds United squad heading to Merseyside this weekend looking for a much needed three points after they fell into the Premier League’s bottom three recently.

The England U21 international is aware that the Yorkshire outfit are in for a ‘difficult’ game against Jurgen Klopp’s side who are fresh off the back of a solid 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Harrison told Leeds’ club official website (via the Liverpool Echo) when discussing Liverpool’s recent loss to Forest. “You look at the squad and the team they’ve got, I don’t have to say anything really.

“It’s going to be difficult. I think you can expect a difficult game against them regardless of their previous result and we know we have to give everything.

READ MORE: ‘Find it staggering’ – Journalist bemused as to why Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his actions during Manchester City clash

“We know that we can achieve our goal and hopefully get the three points, that’s something we are striving for. We know it’s achievable. We’re going to be pushing for as many points as we can and just give it everything.”

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with the Elland Road outfit with the last defeat coming way back in 2001.

We done the double over Leeds last season with a combined score of 9-0 and another huge performance is needed against them this time around to ensure we build on our strong performance against Ajax.

We’ve struggled for consistency this term and with the World Cup just around the corner we need to put together a decent run of results to ensure we’re in a healthy position before many of our leads head to Qatar.

Leeds are in urgent need of a win and they’ll be eager to cause an upset.

With Darwin Nunez in red hot form for the FA Cup champions and Mo Salah also amongst the goals of late, let’s hope for a strong showing against Jesse Marsch’s side.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!