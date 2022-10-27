Liverpool learn how much they’d have to pay to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

Liverpool will be focusing on the midfield over the course of the next two transfer windows, that much is clear after the horror show of injuries and dropping standards that the department has been inflicted with of late.

That being said, one couldn’t begrudge Julian Ward and Co.’s wandering eyes rolling over to Ukraine and Shakhtar Donetsk where previously linked star Mykhaylo Mudryk is currently shining.

Perhaps even for a fee ranging around the £30-40m mark, the Reds might have entertained the prospect of snapping up such a talent in the near future.

With Carlo Nicolini, the side’s sporting director, valuing the forward closer to £86.3m, however, it seems rather unlikely that the Merseysiders will be popping up with an offer any time soon.

“Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures,” the club official told Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk) “Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m.”

If bored of all the rumourmongering taking place ahead of the January window, a roll of the figurative dice when it comes to your favourite sports teams might take your fancy.

You might find that sort of thing on a live sport betting blog, or, as they say in Hungary, ÉLŐ SPORT FOGADÁS BLOG, in between the breaks (short as they are ahead of the Qatar World Cup).

Though an asking price beyond £80m for an attacker will most certainly prove unfeasible at this stage of the season, that shouldn’t necessarily rule out the club from making a signing in the middle of the campaign.

READ MORE: Bellingham breaks silence on transfer rumours amid Liverpool links

That possibility does, of course, rest on a rather large if – IF the recruitment team can identify a midfielder (what other department are we going to prioritise?) capable of providing Liverpool the base it needs to kick on for the rest of the season.

What does that mean specifically?

Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on an option capable of tactical versatility, playing the No.8 and No.6 roles effectively (which, in turn, means providing defensive stability and a potential outlet for creativity) and, one might imagine, being durable.

Durability, of them all, is perhaps the one trait most desired after Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool’s unbreakable man, departed for PSG.

We do technically have the money to spend (potentially in the region of £80m plus if need be too) after failing to expand our midfield options in the summer,

It just all depends on that big IF of the right man being available on the market at the right time.

We’ll be hoping for another repeat of the circumstances that brought Luis Diaz into the club – a signing that re-energised our quadruple hunt last term.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!