Liverpool staff in love with teenager who’s showing impeccable maturity with key aspect of his game

Harvey Elliott’s development at Liverpool appears to be right on track following that all-important loan spell with Blackburn Rovers two seasons ago.

The youngster was on the scoresheet once again in Europe, securing the Reds’ third and final goal of a productive encounter with Ajax.

“On the other side of Klopp’s midfield diamond, there was youthful exuberance,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.“Harvey Elliott scored just one goal in his first 24 appearances for Liverpool. He has managed three in 13 outings since, including netting in back-to-back European away trips.”

It’s the teenager’s tactical maturity that has particularly caught the eye at Kirkby, however.

“The staff love how the teenager has adapted tactically to being asked to play different roles,” Pearce added.

At 19 years of age, it’s impressive how malleable the attacker-turned-midfielder has been – particularly when injuries have forced rapid deployments of new formations and instructions.

To be thriving in amongst all that speaks a great deal about the kind of player Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal and the kind of frightening development we’ll witness in the years to come.

Let’s hope that our No.19 can continue to stave off the threat of injury that ruined a perfectly good start to the season in 2021/22 and continue to make leaps and bounds.

