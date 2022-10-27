‘Said it so many times’ – Mark Goldbridge makes Darwin Nunez prediction after Ajax goal

‘Said it so many times’ – Mark Goldbridge makes Darwin Nunez prediction after Ajax goal

The ongoing disagreement over Darwin Nunez and what he can offer this Liverpool side going forward is astounding.

The 23-year-old has, admittedly, not enjoyed the best of starts to his Anfield career, earning a three-game suspension for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen in the draw with Crystal Palace.

It was his latest effort against Ajax, however – his fourth in as many starts – that inspired Mark Goldbridge to take to Twitter and predict that the Uruguayan is only going to ‘get better and better under Klopp’.

It’s an objective take from the YouTube personality and one we’d agree with here at Empire of the Kop.

Don’t get us wrong, the former Penarol star has a lot of growing still to do, in a somewhat similar vein to his first year at Benfica.

Though a goal contribution rate of one every 90.85 minutes does suggest that Nunez is on exactly the right track to making his time at L4 a huge success.

